Russell Westbrook equals Oscar Robertson’s triple-doubles record

05/09/2021 at 7:33 AM CEST

Efe

Guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards made history this Saturday by reaching the 181 triple-doubles as a pro and equal the all-time mark held by the legendary Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook, who is yet to hold a league title, has surpassed legends like Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (99)In addition, he can still get number 182 which will leave him a solo leader.

The historic mark came in the third quarter, when the scoreboard favored the Indiana Pacers and Russell up to that point accumulated 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook put up 33 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST tonight. The last NBA player to record at least 33p, 19r, 15a in a game was Wilt Chamberlain (35pts / 24reb / ​​15ast) in February of 1968. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/ek7AjekMMG – NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 9, 2021

Westbrook spent a few minutes on the bench and eventually came the 10th assist with 1:19 left. The assist went to guard Bradley Beal, who was going to finish the game with 50 points and the Wizards’ victory away, in overtime, 132-133.

While Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, being key in the victory of the Wizards (32-36) that consolidate in the tenth position of the Eastern Conference with the right to dispute the play-in for the playoffs.

“It’s something special to have been able to tie the mark of a legend like Robertson But the most important thing is that our team has grown stronger every day and we are in the fight to play in the playoffs, “said Westbrook.” Now I have to continue to be the best support for my team. “

For his part, Robertson, throughout the week has shown great enthusiasm and joy to see how a player like Westbrook could reach his historic mark.

“I couldn’t be happier about it. I really hope and wish that he (Russell Westbrook) outperforms me. I really enjoy the way Westbrook plays. He is a dynamic individual who spreads his energy wherever he goes. I think he is one of the great point guards of the NBA. In Washington he has done an exceptional job. “