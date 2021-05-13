Russell Westbrook broke historic record for legend Larry Bird

The base of the Washington Wizards, Russell westbrook, has not finished breaking records in the NBA. Your ultimate goal? Larry Bird, Boston Celtics legend.

On Wednesday, in his narrow loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Westbrook had 34 points, five rebounds and 15 assists. While he was unable to add more to his triple-double tally, he outscored Bird on the all-time scoring list.

The star of the Wizards entered the game with 21,779 points, needing only 13 to beat the count of Larry Bird during his 13-year career at the NBA. Sure enough, with Bradley Beal still offside due to a hamstring injury, Russell westbrook he had every opportunity to score, which he took advantage of.

For what it’s worth, this latest feat comes after Russell Westbrook recorded a 28-13-21 triple-double against the Hawks last Monday to officially break his tie with Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history. NBA.

While both record-breaking games ended in defeat for the Wizards, Westbrook should still hold his head high for his recent accomplishments. After all, it’s no easy task to record triple-doubles and score at a steady pace like the other all-time greats. Only a select few players from the NBA They were able to do it, and Russ is one of them.