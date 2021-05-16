Russell Westbrook: Breakfast Pushups and Lots of Peanut Butter

Russell westbrook (32), Washington Wizards player, has made NBA history by breaking the record for triple doubles in the power of Oscar Robertson since 1974. In addition, it happens that the point guard has added 182 in 940 games, while Robertson reached 181 in 1,040.

Chosen with number 4 in the 2008 Draft, Westbrook played a Finals with the Thunder in 2012 – he was defeated by the Miami Heat – and was named NBA MVP in the 2016-2017 season. That is why it has a lot of merit that for the fourth time in the last five seasons, the player is averaging double digits in points, rebounds and assists.

And all this at an age in which many athletes are in a clear downline of performance. Perhaps for that reason it is interesting to know what is the secret of the talented North American player so that their performance on the court is not affected over the years.

In a recent interview with GQ, Westbrook says his day starts at 7 a.m. with a few push-ups. “I am an early riser. Even though I go to bed late, I like to get up early. I usually sleep 5 or 6 hours: when I sleep 7 or 8 hours I feel grateful, but it is not the norm. Curiously, if I sleep more, I don’t feel better ”, explains the point guard, who also takes a short time to get down to business. “The first thing I do is between 25 and 50 push-ups to activate my body“, Add.

The diet: sandwiches since high school

Regarding his eating habits, the Washington Wizars player shares that breakfast is his “favorite” meal of the day. “I usually eat breakfast a lot and it can vary depending on the day, but I like to drink omelette, avocado toast, fruit and juices. Sometimes I also love having pancakes or waffles for breakfast, ”says Westbrook, who decided to make a change in her diet.

“For lunch and dinner I usually include fish, salads, vegetables, or pasta, but also yogurts or smoothies. Right now I don’t eat any meat because I wanted to lose some weight without affecting my performance. As I get older, I have to find better ways to keep my body in the correct and healthy shape, so that I can do what I want to do, especially during games. Before I was fine, but I felt like I was too heavy ”, adds the player, who acknowledges that Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have been with him since his high school years. “They help me during games,” he says.

Russell Westbrook has passed a record that seemed impossible. Casey Sykes (AFP)

Alkaline water at all hours

Similarly, Westbrook ensures that throughout his career he has been fairly consistent when it comes to diet, but in recent times improved hydration. “I like to drink a lot of juice, but mainly what I drink the most is water. I’ve learned more about what I drink”Explains the point guard, who is an ambassador, partner and consumer of Flow, an alkaline water brand.

Regarding his training routine, in preseason, he recognizes that running through dunes works to strengthen his legs and improve resistance. During the season, he focuses on other aspects. “I don’t lift a lot of weights. I focus more on mobility, stretching, and improving stability. I want to make sure my body is in tune to perform at the level I want, ”concludes the new NBA record man.