Russell Westbrook becomes triple double king

Monday night was a historic night for the NBA and for the player of the Washington Wizards, Russell westbrook who became the king of the triple double.

In the match between the Wizards and the hawks, Russell westbrook achieved triple double number 182 in his career in the NBA to outrun legend Oscar Robertson for the first triple-doubles spot in league history.

Russell westbrook 32-year-old is running over the NBA with their wild nights with the WizardsSo much so that he has come to the team en route to the postseason despite a horrible start. The point guard along with Bradley Beal have put the team on their shoulders.

The Wizards battle with the Hawks team to win a major victory without Beal, and seal a historic night at the NBA.