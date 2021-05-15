Russell Westbrook also breaks John Stockton’s assist record

The NBA has been hot for Russell westbrook in the last weeks. The star of the Washington Wizards He already broke legend Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles.

Westbrook is already building its lead over the rest of the NBAas Brodie posted his 183rd triple-double against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. His final stat line was mind-blowing, but it seems normal for the Wizards guard today: 22 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists.

That massive assists total continues the Wizards point guard’s epic streak of games with 15 or more assists, extending that streak to seven straight games. That mark puts him in the history books with the second longest streak in the history of the NBA.

Russell Westbrook has 7 straight games with 15+ assists. According to @EliasSports only John Stockton has had longer streaks in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ZhcmrYJKQO – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 15, 2021

To get past John Stockton, Westbrook would have to nearly double his current streak and finish with 13 in a row. Possible? Yes. Easy? Definitely not. The Wizards are definitely hoping Russ can add another great night of assist to their final game of the season, as their showdown with the Charlotte Hornets could take them to eighth place.

The degree of difficulty in chasing that record is a testament to how great the Utah Jazz icon was, John stockton. Just as it seems that no one would outgrow Russell westbrook In the most triple-doubles in history, John Stockton’s all-time attendance record will likely stand the test of time in the history of the NBA.