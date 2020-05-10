The victory has been decided by the penalties received

Russell has achieved his first victory in this virtual contest

George Russell has ‘stolen’ the victory from Charles Leclerc in the virtual Spanish Grand Prix in a heart attack finale. The British and the Monegasque have given us a beautiful battle for victory that has been decided ‘in extremis’ by the penalties that both have received in the race.

The event started, as usual, with an 18-minute qualifying session in which George Russell took an impressive Pole with a record of 1’16”737, followed by Esteban Gutiérrez – the first two were the only ones down to 1’16 ” – and Charles Leclerc.

Antonio Fuoco was fourth, Alexander Albon fifth and Lando Norris, after some technical problems – to avoid losing the habit – eighth. For his part, in the ‘fight’ between footballers, Thibaut Courtois was the best classified with 14th position, while Sergio Agüero was 17th and Arthur Melo last.

In the start, George Russell could not contain the onslaught of Esteban Gutiérrez, who went on to lead the race with Charles Leclerc second. In addition, the Briton from Williams has fallen to fifth place in a disastrous first lap, behind Alexander Albon – third – and Nicholas Latifi – fourth.

Just in the second lap, Charles Leclerc pounced on Esteban Gutiérrez with a beautiful maneuver outside the first corner to gain the lead, while Alexander Albon lurked in the distance and George Russell tried to account for his teammate.

A couple of turns later, when the DRS was already available on the finish line, Albon has ‘stolen’ the second position from Gutiérrez, but Leclerc has taken advantage of the ephemeral battle between the two to open a gap of just over a second, which made it impossible to open the DRS to the second classified.

This has caused Alexander Albon to change the ‘chip’. On the fifth lap he has lined the pit lane to put medium tires in his Red Bull and try to make Charles Leclerc nervous with a two-stop strategy, although the Monegasque has not copied it and has continued on the track with his soft tires .

Meanwhile, Russell has overtaken Gutierrez to place second and has soon set his sights on Leclerc. The ‘poleman’ was one and a half seconds from the Ferrari driver, and two laps later both have entered the pits without changing the distance. Both have placed hard tires to the end and have left behind Albon – about three seconds -, although with a different strategy.

At the equator of the race, when all the drivers have already made their stop, the race has stabilized with Alexander Albon in the lead on medium tires. Charles Leclerc was second to five seconds and George Russell third only one second from the Monegasque pilot.

Three laps later, in the nineteenth, Albon has entered the pits to carry out his second stop and has mounted, surprisingly, hard tires. The British-Thai has dropped to sixth place and has cleared Leclerc at the top of the table. Mind you, closely followed by Russell.

From there, there were 14 laps to go with the Monegasque and the British separated by less than a second. The fight was gripping, but then the Williams driver was given a three-second penalty for repeatedly pushing the limits of the track. However, George did not give up and on lap 25 he overtook Charles on the finish line.

