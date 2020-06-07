The British has tried a kart of the Argenti Motorsport team

Formula 1 will return the first weekend of July in Austria

George Russell has been at the controls of a kart to prepare as far as possible the return of Formula 1 to the tracks, scheduled for the weekend of 3 to 5 July on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Briton was in favor of getting on any type of racing car to start the ‘deoxidation’ process before getting on a Formula 1 at the Red Bull Ring – it should be remembered that F1 has already revealed the schedule of its European tour.

For now, George has once again tasted the adrenaline of competitive driving with a return to the beginnings, to karting, and the chosen route has been the PFI – the UK’s largest outdoor karting circuit – located in Grantham , Lincolnshire.

The team with which this ‘de-escalation’ process has begun to take sensations on the track has been Argenti Motorsport, a formation focused on karting and Formula 4 that competes in both the United Kingdom and Europe.

This has been George Russell’s first step on his return to the tracks, but it is not ruled out that he ‘copies’ Lando Norris’ strategy – he tested a Carlin F3 this week – and climbs into a more powerful racing car before make the jump to F1.

On the other hand, teams like Mercedes and Ferrari are preparing a big comeback for their drivers. The star brand will carry out a test at Silverstone with the W09 and those from Maranello will do the same at Fiorano with the SF71H.

It should be noted that both Mercedes and Ferrari will use the cars of 2018 because it is not allowed to test with those of this season nor with those of the previous year to avoid the ‘secret’ tests of elements for their respective cars.

