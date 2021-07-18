Russell penalized with three grid positions at Silverstone

George Russell was sanctioned with three places on the starting grid for Sunday’s race after causing a collision with Carlos Sainz in the first sprint race on Saturday at Silverstone.

The pilot of Williams he finished the sprint race in ninth position but will start on Sunday from position 12 due to the three-place penalty. This promoted Esteban Ocon to ninth position, Sainz to 10th and Gasly to 11th.

Russell has also received a penalty point on his F1 license, for a total of seven points over a 12-month period.

The clash between Russell and Sainz was investigated by the FIA ​​stewards and a hearing was held on Saturday night in which both drivers participated.

Russell and Sainz entered Brooklands in parallel and the Williams driver locked the brakes and understeer on the Ferrari driver. With Sainz pushed completely off the track, the FIA ​​stewards held Russell responsible for causing a collision.

While previous crashes in recent races have resulted in time penalties during competitions. The incident was dealt with a qualifying penalty given the new sprint race format.

“The stewards point out that in a normal race, infractions of the regulations of this type give rise to time penalties, which are staggered according to the normal duration of the Grand Prix competitions,” the commissioners described in their note from the FIA .

“Both due to the shorter duration of the sprint qualifying and the fact that it is used to establish the race grid, the stewards consider that the penalties for grid position, as they are imposed in this case, are more appropriate “.

After the sprint race, Sainz held Russell fully responsible because the Briton was on the outside when they faced each other in the corner.

“I think it was a pretty obvious mistake on George’s part,” Sainz told Sky Sports F1.

“I guess it was difficult for us to keep up with dirty air and it’s easy to make mistakes like the one he did, but obviously it cost me quite a bit trying to advance from 10th.

Sainz was also called up by the stewards after they deemed he rejoined unsafe at Turn 7 after the Russell incident.

After the penalty on the Briton was released, the FIA ​​issued a new statement in which it announced that there would be no penalty for the Spaniard for the way he returned to the circuit.

“The stewards listened to the driver of car # 55 (Carlos Sainz) and the team representative, reviewing the evidence on video and telemetry.”

“After being contacted by car # 63, car # 55 went off the track at Turn 6 and crossed the area from asphalt to grass. From there, the # 55 car crossed the grass at high speed and finally returned to the track at Turn 7 as a group of cars went through that area.

“Car # 10 took evasive action and narrowly avoided colliding with # 55 as it got back on track.”

Also read:

“The driver in # 55 described the actions he took to slow the car in order to safely rejoin and mitigate what was a potentially dangerous situation.”

“The stewards examined the video and telemetry data and found no conclusive evidence that the driver of car # 55 did not take sufficient measures to avoid the situation.”

Also read: