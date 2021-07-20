Russell, panic…. What panic?

Russell futures rebound from range lows and we’re seeing small caps outperform the rest today – note that despite all the rally, the RVX vs VIX ratio has moved lower, showing relatively less fear of small cap. There is a good chance that returns are preparing for a rebound. The NASDAQ is currently underperforming Russell. The small cap vs NASDAQ ratio has been very negative in recent weeks. Why not a continuation of Russell’s rebound, just in time when everyone gives up on the recovery? Don’t forget, the Russell stays on short gamma ground, and that works both ways. Market Ear Charts: