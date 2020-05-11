While cars cannot get back on track, Formula 1 drivers try to kill some of the sport’s longing in the virtual world. This Sunday, the Spanish Grand Prix of Virtual took place. The race was exciting, with George Russell’s victory being decided only on the last lap.

Charles Leclerc had the win in hand, however he saw his rival pull over on lap 20, when Russel had the best time of the race so far. Five laps later, he overtook Leclerc and took the lead, but he already had a three-second penalty for infractions at the edge of the track.

All Leclerc had to do was stay three seconds from Williams and his third victory in the Virtual Grand Prix would be guaranteed, but with just one lap to go, the Ferrari driver himself was penalized with three seconds, and Russell managed to win .

“I am ecstatic, I am not used to this achievement. I haven’t done it in a long, long time. I miss it so much. When I passed Charles and knew I had the three-second penalty, I was very furious, but when the radio message arrived at the end and knew he had a three second penalty, I was almost wetting my pants “, said the Williams driver.

The podium ended with George Russell in first, Charles Leclerc in second and Esteban Gutierrez in third.

