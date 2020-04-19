The British highlights that Mercedes is the dominant force in recent years

Glad Norris or Albon were able to shine in their first year in F1

George Russell is convinced that no Formula 1 driver would currently reject Mercedes, as it is the dominant force in recent years. In the co bag ’includes drivers from other big teams like Charles Leclerc or Max Verstappen.

Despite the fact that Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have renewed with Ferrari and Red Bull respectively, the Briton is clear that, in the hypothetical case of receiving the call from Toto Wolff, neither of them would reject the proposal.

“I am associated with Mercedes and, of course, it is the dominant force. No Formula 1 driver would reject them, not even Max or Charles. This indicates how many people would want to be in the Mercedes,” Russell said in statements to the Evening media. Standard.

On the other hand, Russell shows loyalty to Williams, the team that has given him his first shot at the premier motorsports category. Still, his goal is to be world champion, and the Grove lineup doesn’t seem like the right place right now.

“My aspirations are clear: I want to be world champion. At the moment I am very loyal to Williams. They gave me the opportunity to drive in Formula 1 and I will never forget it,” added the British driver.

As for the emergence of Lando Norris or Alexander Albon in teams that have allowed them to demonstrate their skills despite being behind Russell in Formula 2, George asks for patience and sets the sights on the long term.

“That is difficult sometimes. But I know how it goes, there are ups and downs. I am happy to play in the long term because I want a career of 15 or 20 years in F1. We will have our chance. I am sincere if I say that I am happy for them, happy to shine, but I hope I also have my chance, “said Russell to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.