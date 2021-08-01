Russell is confident that his future will be resolved in the summer

Russell, who has been part of the development program of Mercedes Since 2017, he has been strongly linked to taking the second seat to be Lewis Hamilton’s teammate in 2022, this after his outstanding performance for the German team in his only appearance at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix, but also for his high profile ranking results with Williams during this season, but also helped by the points gap between Valtteri Bottas and the seven-time world champion this year.

The Briton had previously said that “we all want something to be decided, in any case, for the summer break”, which will begin after Hungarian GP this weekend in Budapest.

But when asked to provide an update on the situation during the pre-event press conference at the Hungaroring on Thursday, Russell replied: “I assume a decision will be made over the summer break, whether anything will be announced regarding my future. , that’s another issue ”.

“These things are never an easy process for any driver and any team. Regardless of whether you change teams or stay with the same, it is always a long process.”

“I’m sure a decision will be made in the summer, but who knows when it will be announced.”

“The only thing I’m focused on is going out and having fun this weekend and trying to score some points.”

It is known that Hamilton is in favor of keeping Bottas in Mercedes for 2022, as the pair have a harmonious relationship since the Finn joined the team for the 2017 season replacing Nico Rosberg, who was an uncomfortable partner for the English. leading to an infighting for the first titles of the F1 turbo-hybrid era.

Speaking with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda at the Hungary press conference, Russell said that while his “ambitions” to one day win the title are “incredibly clear,” he would not put that goal ahead of any team’s best interests for him. driving in F1.

“I want to be world champion of Formula 1But I would never put my own agenda or my own goals above those of the team, no matter who my teammate is, “Russell explained.

“And that’s the same now here at Williams: I would never do anything that would harm my relationship with my teammate.”

“I recognize that in order to achieve your own goals, you need the team to be in full performance and for the spirit and dynamics to be at the highest level in order to achieve the team’s goals.”

“If the team succeeds, then as a driver you have a chance. But, as I said, I would never put my own agenda or my goals above those of the team.”