Russell Henley is the first US Open leader at Torrey Pines

Russell henley he’s playing his Big 19 number and has never finished in the top ten. Today, however, he has been the leader of the US Open from Torrey pines once the morning shift is completed. He has delivered a 67-stroke card in a route that leaves room for birdies, but mercilessly punishes mistakes. Send solo with an advantage over Francesco Molinari (-3) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (-3) and two about Brooks koepka (-2 and Xander Schauffele (-two).

The staging of the US Open has left us a battery of very interesting issues. As has been discussed during the week, the South Torrey Pines tour is no Cinderella, but it is left to be done. From the street you can generate birdie options. The greens are receptive and good shots are receiving a reward. Really, the preparation is reminiscent of the last US Open in Winged foot. It is expected that as the days go by, the greens will gain steadily. Mind you, they are not soft, but they do not have the classic drum noise of the US Open.

Henley has given the first surprise of the week. He is a very good player on the PGA Tour with three victories to his credit, the last in 2017, but he is not a regular in the noble areas of the Greats. His recent tournaments had not been the repanocha either. In his last four appearances he missed two cuts, finishing 71st at the PGA and 72nd at the Wells Fargo. Let’s say your confidence was not unleashed. However, today he kicked very well and, above all, he hit very good shots at the flag when he had the ball in the fairway. He has taken advantage of his opportunities. There are his six birdies.

Yes, the start of the Italians can be described as red-hot, all of them, by the way, with a Spanish caddy in their bags. Francesco Molinari (-3), Edoardo Molinari (-1) and Guido Migliozzi (PAR) have been placed in the upper part. Special mention for the little one of the Molinari. It has been to return with Pello Iguarán and certify a great result in a Grande. They say the second parts are never easy, so much better when you start this way. Francesco, curiously, has shone today in a special way in facets that are so common to him. He has been sensational with the short game and the putt. The last two siblings to make the cut at a US Open were the Ozaki in 1993.

The first two big names to be placed above are Koepka Y Schauffele. Koepka goes about his business. He gets Grande’s chip and plays well and, above all, be decisive. There was a moment, when he put four down, that really seemed like he could do a lot of damage on this first round. Then came the problems, but it shows an astonishing power. It is his sixth consecutive lap under par at a US Open. Only five times has a player added five or more laps in a row under par in this tournament. Koepka has two of those five streaks. His putting was very good again.

Meanwhile, Schauffele has played very orderly, without getting into trouble, has hit very good shots and could still have delivered a better lap if the putter had responded more brilliantly. He has made some putts that hurt in a ‘major’.

With Schauffele he played Phil Mickelson (+4), one of the disappointments of the day. The brand new PGA Championship champion has only made one birdie on the 18 holes, little baggage for his enormous capacity. Simply, he has not been fine with the irons and has been on the street less than necessary in this field. He has had to suffer. The putt has not rescued him either as it did on many occasions on Kiawah Island. Other crooked beginnings are those of Justin thomas (+2), Viktor Hovland (+3), Collin morikawa (+4) or Webb simpson (+8). We already said that if you don’t play well, Torrey Pines whips.

The round of Matthew wolff (-1). Has made five pairs. Crazy. He has achieved eight birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys. It is a lap that has never been seen at the US Open. This is the first time someone has made eight birdies and made more than one double bogey on the same day. Be very careful with the data because more than 15,000 rounds have been played in the US Open during its history. By the way, it’s his fifth round at the US Open and in the first four, all at Winged Foot, he finished in the top ten. If it was also successful today, it would be the third to do so since the Second World War. The other two were Bobby Locke and Bob May.

