Russell Henley and Richard Bland share the lead and Rahm is fifth

06/19/2021 at 8:05 AM CEST

. / San Diego

The American Russell and English Richard Bland completed the second round of the US Open, of the PGA Tour, with a cumulative 137 strokes (-5) and are the leaders provisionals by having one more advantage over fellow local Matthew Wolff and South African Louis Oosthuizen (138, -4). The weekend at Torrey Pines features great champions and great contenders, players who are unknown or unannounced, all of them still within reach of that USOpen trophy. Nine shots separated the first from the last.

Bland, a 48-year-old Englishman who finally won on the European Tour last month at his 478th attempt, had a 67-under-4 and left Torrey Pines with his name atop the standings in just his fourth major. The first was 23 years ago.

Henley had a chance to build a two-stroke lead on Friday afternoon when he stood on a birdie putt of just over five meters at the ninth par 5. He missed and then watched his par putt of less than three feet come off. of the cup. That gave him a 70 to join Bland in the lead. They will be in the final group on Saturday, with a lot of heavy hitters, behind them and getting a lot more attention.

Former British Open champion Oosthuizen (71) and Wolff (68), last year’s US Open runner-up at Winged Foot, were one shot away. Another counterattack was that of the two-time Masters champion, the American Bubba Watson (67, -4) and Spaniard Jon Rahm (70, -1)), a previous winner at Torrey Pines and former world number one, now third in the rankings, who shared fifth place (139, -3).

Along with Rahm, two other Spaniards made the cut, one of them Rafael Cabrera who finished the tour with 76 (+5) and accumulated 144 (+2), the same mark as the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas, who had a record of 69 (-2) and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann (69, -2) . Another Spaniard, the veteran Sergio garcia He delivered a signed card of 74 (+2) for a cumulative of 145 (+3) and will also be in the weekend’s competition. The Argentine Fabián Gómez will also do it, who had a signed card of 76 (+4) and finished with an accumulated 146 (+4) the limit established for the cut, which did not exceed the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, and the Mexicans Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Alvaro Ortiz and Mario Carmona.