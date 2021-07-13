Russell has yet to sign with any teams for 2022

The Williams driver is in the orbit of Mercedes to become Lewis Hamilton’s teammate next year, having been part of the manufacturer’s junior program since 2017.

Mercedes has said it will decide between Russell and its current driver, Valtteri Bottas, in the summer, as both drivers end their contract at the end of the season.

The Briton has revealed that there will be no word on his future this weekend at the home grand prix at Silverstone, denying that he has already reached a deal with Mercedes for 2022.

On the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Russell was asked if he had signed with Mercedes and he replied, “I signed with Mercedes five or six years ago. That’s one hundred percent true. As everyone knows, they take care of me.”

“But when it comes to next year, nothing is signed or done, nothing will be announced at Silverstone. That’s what I can let you know.”

More from F1:

Russell hasn’t scored any points with Williams since joining the team in early 2019, but he’s still received praise from across the paddock for his performances at the back of the grid.

The Briton already made a one-off appearance with Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prize last year, filling in for Hamilton after testing positive for COVID-19. Russell qualified second and dominated the first part of the race, before a pit stop error and a puncture cost him a possible victory, seeing the checkered flag ninth.

In recent races, Russell has come close to grabbing Williams’ first points since the 2019 German GP, finishing 11th in Austria 10 days ago.

Williams has steadily improved its performance since hitting rock bottom two years ago, and Russell believes the future of the team is “incredibly exciting” with its new owners and the regulations to come. 2022.

“The team has finished last in the last three years, [pero] I’m pretty sure it won’t be like that next year, “Russell said.

“Things are looking up, they are lining up and putting themselves in place. Jost [Capito, director ejecutivo de Williams] he’s doing a fantastic job building that structure so everyone is more efficient, more agile, and I think every single decision that has been made so far has been correct. “

“I don’t see any reason that over the course of the next two years Williams can’t fight to get back to the front. That may seem silly or stupid now, but you just have to look back at 2013, when Valtteri and Valtteri were there. [Pastor] Maldonado. They finished ninth or tenth as constructors, and the following year and were third, [hicieron] podiums in most races, pole positions. “

“This sport can change in a jiffy when this big rule change occurs. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it will be for the better for Williams.”