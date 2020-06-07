The British has achieved his third consecutive victory

Alexander Albon and Esteban Gutiérrez, on the podium

George Russell has dominated the virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix from cover to cover and has scored his third consecutive victory in the Esports championship organized by Formula 1. Alexander Albon and Esteban Gutiérrez have accompanied the British pilot on the podium of the urban layout of Baku.

The event has started, as usual, with a single session qualification of 18 minutes. In dry conditions, George Russell has once again drawn muscle to seal an indisputable pole: the British was the only one able to drop to 1’36 ”, Alexander Albon was second and Louis Delétraz third.

In the start, George Russell has perfectly defended his status as le Poleman ’against a threatening Alexander Albon, while Esteban Gutiérrez has taken third place from Louis Delétraz; Lando Norris has moved up to fifth position and Charles Leclerc has dropped to the bottom of the grid as he is embroiled in the classic Baku incidents.

In the second round, Louis Delétraz, who also had an accident with Charles Leclerc, has “fallen” and both have been separated even from the group in the low zone. This has given Gutiérrez a little oxygen and has given Norris fourth place. In the fight for victory, Russell and Albon were on their own.

However, when everything pointed to the fact that, thanks to the long back straight, there would be a battle similar to that of the Brazilian GP, ​​Russell has pulled muscle and escaped. Little by little, the Williams driver has carved out an income for Alexander Albon, who on the sixth lap already exceeded the figure of two seconds.

The British-Thai has tried to counter-attack with an undercut attempt and entered the pits as early as the seventh lap. However, the Williams driver made his pit-stop in the next turn and when he left the pit lane he had a little more than a second on Albon, also with one less lap on his tires.

From there, the young Briton has drawn the hammer and set his pace to the finish line. Without hesitation, Russell has achieved his third consecutive victory in the F1 Esports championship in Baku with Albon second and Gutiérrez third, in a somewhat monotonous race with hardly ‘sauce’ in the noble zone.

Behind, Lando Norris finished fourth in no man’s land and Oscar Piastri fifth, with Pietro Fittipaldi and Nicholas Latifi in his wake. Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, has completed a very unfortunate day – several incidents and also the strategy has not been successful – with a fourteenth position.

