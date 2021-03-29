Russell Crowe’s first participation in the Marvel universe will be ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

For a few weeks there was speculation about the possibility that Russell Crowe would participate, even if it was on a small paper, in the new installment of Marvel’s god of thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder that he directs Taika waititi. The rumor gained more consistency after some photos of the New Zealand actor with the main cast of the film, attending a rugby match in Sydney together. And it is that in the Australian city some of the scenes of the film are being shot.

Russell Crowe is definitely in Thor Love and Thunder. I have visited the South Sydney Rabbitohs game with Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth 😍 pic.twitter.com/totEVcEw3I – Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) March 26, 2021

Finally, the rumor seems that becomes official news. Or at least that’s how Deadline picks it up, and although it is known that his participation will be very brief, in a cameo (among other surprises that are expected in the cast), it has not transcended what his character will be.

The fans point out that could embody one of the gods of Asgard, and more considering that Christian bale will play the villain Gorr, precisely nicknamed “the butcher of the gods.”

It would be about Russell Crowe’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and remembering that his resume already includes having been in one of DC Comics. It was in The man of steel 2013, directed by Zack snyder, where he gave life to Jor-El, Superman’s father (well, when he was just a baby named Kal-El on his home planet of Kryton).

In Thor: Love and Thunder we will have again Chris Hemsworth, giving life to Thor, to Tessa thompson as Valkyrie already a Natalie Portman who is destined to become the mighty Thor, wielding the Mjolnir. The premiere is planned for May 6 in the United States.