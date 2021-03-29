Russell Crowe will have a small role in Thor: Love and Thunder

A couple of weeks ago, it was suspected that actor Russell Crowe was going to have a role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the new film of the God of Thunder for which Chris Hemsworth will return as the protagonist at the controls of Taika Waititi. All of this was based on the actor’s relatively revealing posts and StripMarvel’s outright claim, which were later supplemented by an image showing him with Elsa Pataki and Chris Hemsworth. Now comes relatively official confirmation of their incorporation into the project.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which has been able to confirm Russell Crowe’s appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. However, it is commented that will have a small paper for which no great details have been given. Crowe is famous for many films such as “Gladiator” or “A wonderful mind”. On the subject of superheroes we have come to see him as Jor-El in “Man of Steel”.

The information that was said was that he would interpret a god, but without going into more details. The possibilities would be either the new play that we already know we will see in the film, like the one we already saw in “Thor: Ragnarok”, or that it is one of the victims of the movie’s villain, Gorr, the butcher of gods played by Christian Bale.

In “Love and Thunder” we will have the return of Nathalie Portman as Jane Foster, this time wearing the Mjolnir as Lady Thor. Otherwise, the details of the plot are being kept secret. The film is currently being shot and has a scheduled release date of February 11, 2022.

Via information | THR