Russell Crowe, signed for the film

Cameron SpencerGetty Images

The film has its release date set for February 11, 2022.

As reported by Deadline, Taika waititi has decided to have the actor Russell crowe for Marvel’s new installment of Thor, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the film that will see Chris Hemsworth resume the godly leading role.

At the moment the exact role of Crowe is kept secret, but it sounds more that it will go along the lines of the appearance of Matt Damon in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (In fact, Damon will also return for this new installment).

The protagonist of ‘Gladiator’ has already been seen in Australia, where he is spending his free time with his fellow filmmakers: Waititi, Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky or Isla Fisher at a rugby match.

Cameron SpencerGetty Images

‘Love and Thunder’, the second time Waititi gets behind the camera with Thor, will be a movie with a very large cast: Chris pratt is also confirmed to appear as his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character Peter Quill, as well as Christian bale taking on the villain role as Gorr, the God Butcher. But what we know about the plot is also centered on Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Jane Foster from ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, who will supposedly wield Mjolnir and assume the mantle of Thor at some point in the film.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Looking at the third installment, Waititi’s trademark humor and style is expected to show through in the story, though the story is also based at least to some extent on a truly tragic comic book tale by the writer. Jason Aaron and the artist Russell dauterman. Here’s what Portman said last year: “I’m very excited. I’m starting to train, to gain muscle. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more there are, the better. I’m trying to think: it’s based on the graphic novel by The Mighty Thor. She is undergoing cancer treatment and is a superhero on the sidelines. “

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ will hit theaters February 11, 2022. The film also stars Tessa thompson, Jaimie alexander, Melissa mccarthy, Sean Gunn and Taika waititi.

The best gifts for fans of Avengers and Marvel

Infinity gauntlet

Marvel amazon.es

€ 118.74

Captain Marvel 3D (Blu-ray 2D)

Captain America Shield

Avengers amazon.es

€ 131.68

Iron Man Mini Fridge

marvel zavvi.es

€ 29.49

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel amazon.es

€ 31.22

Shirt

Marvel amazon.es

€ 15.38

Ceramic mug

Marvel amazon.es

€ 9.14

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni amazon.es

€ 16.79

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io