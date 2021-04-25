Russell Crowe reveals his character

Fans had already figured it out – the movie will hit theaters on May 6, 2022

The same at the moment, to Russell crowe He is getting a reprimand from Marvel Studios, and it is that he has talked too much about his next appearance in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The New Zealand-born actor joins Tom holland Y Mark Ruffalo as a Marvel star who may have inadvertently revealed more about his upcoming movie than the Disney-owned studio wanted. In Crowe’s case, it’s not a huge surprise, as fans had guessed that he had come on board to perform Marvel’s version of the Greek god Zeus, but the theory has apparently been proven correct after a recent radio interview.

Speaking to JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, the actor casually ended the interview with a spoiler:

“I’ll get on my bike and go to the Disney-Fox studios, and around 9.15, I’ll be Zeus.”

Perhaps it could be argued that he was talking about some other Disney project in the works, but Crowe overstated the subject more as he said goodbye. “It’s for Thor. It’s my last day as Zeus and I’m going to enjoy it,” he added.

It would be hard to deny now that Crowe is playing anyone other than the Greek god. In Marvel lore, Zeus most frequently interacts with Thor, often intervening in the God of Thunder’s conflicts with Hercules.

There have been many rumors about other high-profile cameos in the film, including the stars of Jurassic Park. Sam neill Y Jeff goldblum after they were both spotted near the set. Goldblum would reprise his role as cosmic being The Grand Master, while Neill is expected to join. Matt Damon Y Luke hemsworth like the Asgardian actors from Ragnarok. Even the Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear, while Christian bale has signed on for the role of the villain of Gorr The God Butcher.

