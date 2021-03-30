Russell Crowe joins ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ cast

Russell crowe, known worldwide for his participation in films such as Gladiator or A Beautiful Mind, joined the cast of ‌Thor: Love and Thunder, Deadline reports. Thus, the actor joins a promising list of stars that already make up this feature film. If Marvel Studios and Disney’s plans go according to plan, the film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

‌Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika waititi, is currently being filmed in Australia. The film will mark a before and after in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since Jane Foster will take the Mjölnir to become the new Thor. For his part, Chris Hemsworth will apparently say goodbye to his role as Norse god, thus ending a stage that lasted for more than a decade.

But not everything is goodbye, since ‌Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the debut of multiple actors in the Marvel Cinematic universe. In addition to Russell Crowe, it is expected that Christian bale —Batman in the Christopher Nolan trilogy— play the villain of this installment. Marvel still does not confirm who the antagonist is, although various reports agree that it will be Gorr the Butcher God. This first appeared in the Thor: God of Thunder # 2 comic in 2013.

Another face that will debut in ‌Thor: Love and Thunder is that of Melissa mccarthy, who will give life to Hela. Matt Damon It will also have a presence, although we already saw the aforementioned making a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. To finish, Chris pratt, recognized for his role as Star-Lord (Peter Quill) in Guardians of the Galaxy, will accompany Thor on his new adventure. The above should come as no surprise given the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Although the information about phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not stop flowing, curiously this stage has not yet begun. The reasons, of course, are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the premiere schedule. Black Widow will be in charge of opening the curtain on July 9 both in theaters and on Disney Plus. ‌Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the big screen ten months later.

