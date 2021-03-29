Russell Crowe joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Another famous actor prepares his return to the world of superheroes. It’s Russell Crowe’s turn, who now joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel sequel is the fourth installment in the God of Thunder franchise led by Chris Hemsworth. The film is currently shooting in Australia and now it has been confirmed that this actor is from that same country. it is part of the production.

According to Deadline, after seeing him for several days on set, it has been confirmed that Russell Crowe will have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. No details could be obtained about the character he will play for the title directed by Taika Waititi. The report says his part was expected to be a surprise until the film’s release, which could indicate that it could be a cameo or a small role.

With this role, Crowe returns to superhero movies. The actor, known for playing Jor-El, the father of Kal-El, also known as Superman, in The Man of Steel – 55% by Zack Snyder. Now he joins one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects in an already quite robust cast of household names like Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy.

As you surely know, Thor: Love and Thunder will revisit the relationship between the most powerful Avenger and scientist Jane Foster (Portman). Although there is no official synopsis, it has been known since 2019 that Marvel’s plan is to return to the female character the new version of Thor, just as it happened in the comics. Just a few weeks ago, photos of Portman had been leaked on set in which we can see how much he has trained to adopt the mantle of the character.

Crowe is no stranger to comedy. A couple of years ago he starred in Two Dangerous Guys – 92% with Ryan Gosling. That was a movie about a detective and a thug who have to join forces to solve the disappearance of a young girl. Most recently we saw him in Out of Control – 47%, a film that made it to Prime Video, about a violent and relentless driver who begins to chase a woman who honks her horn.

The Australian actor also has a past with Marvel. He was one of the Fox studio’s favorite choices to be Wolverine in X-Men – 81%, past the turn of the millennium, but declined the role because they didn’t want to play a character they thought was associated with wolves after Gladiator – 76%. He was the one who recommended that the producers review the work of the then unknown Hugh Jackman. The rest is history.

What we do know about Thor: Love and Thunder is that the movie is already several weeks in production. Fortunately, the pandemic appears to have been better controlled in Australia, where filming is taking place, and has been able to develop without problems. If everything goes according to the mega-franchise plan, we will be watching the movie on May 6, 2022 and, probably, we will have more news in the following months as production continues on that side of the globe.

