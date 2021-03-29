Russell Crowe joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder – Tomatazos

Another famous actor prepares his return to the world of superheroes. It’s Russell Crowe’s turn, who now joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel sequel is the fourth installment in the God of Thunder franchise led by Chris Hemsworth. The film is currently shooting in Australia and now it has been confirmed that this actor is from that same country. it is part of the production.

According to Deadline, after seeing him for several days on set, it has been confirmed that Russell Crowe will have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. No details could be obtained about the character he will play for the title directed by Taika Waititi. The report says his part was expected to be a surprise until the film’s release, which could indicate that it could be a cameo or a small role.

With this role, Crowe returns to superhero movies. The actor, known for playing Jor-El, the father of Kal-El, also known as Superman, in The Man of Steel – 55% by Zack Snyder. Now he joins one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects in an already quite robust cast of household names like Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Matt Dame and Melissa McCarthy.

