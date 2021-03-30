Popular Gladiator star Russell Crowe joins the cast of Thor: Love and thunder

Russell Crowe has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, joining Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as the god of thunder; Natalie Portman who will give life to Jane Foster and we know that she will also assume the role of the powerful Thor; and Christian Bale, who will play the villain.

Russell Crowe’s role is being kept under wraps and the hope was to surprise fans with this hilarious cameo when the film was released, but after leaking images of the actor hanging out with the cast in Australia, Marvel confirmed to Deadline that he is participating. in the film.

People close to the production team say that Russell Crowe is one of the many surprises that will come out of the film, Matt Damon also confirmed that he will repeat his cameo from Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika Waititi is back as the film’s director and the details of the plot are being kept under wraps. The film will be released on May 6, 2022.

Crowe was recently cast to star opposite Zac Efron in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Additionally, he was most recently seen in the Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged.

The Mandalorian technology on set

The filming of the trequel starring the god of thunder began on January 22 of this year at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney.

The film was originally scheduled to begin filming in early August 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be delayed. For the filming, Taika Waiti is using the same technology provided by Industrial Light & Magic for the filming of the Star wars: The Mandalorian series produced for Disney + (whose first two seasons you can see here), in which Waititi also participated as director , creating a custom volume space at Fox Studios Australia. The space features more LED panels and offers a higher resolution than originally created for The Mandalorian. Filming will also take place at Centennial Park, located in Sydney.