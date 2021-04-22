Russell Crowe confirms he plays Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

The presence of actor Russell Crowe in the film was confirmed long ago “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Information that was filtered first from the hand of YouTube Dani Lagi / StripMarvel, and that later became official. Dani commented that the Oscar winner would play a god and point to Zeus. Now this second part of the information is also confirmed.

During a recent interview, Crowe has confirmed that he will give life to the god Zeus in the film. Of course, it does not give much more details about it.

Russell Crowe gave the surprise during an interview with the Australian station Joy 94.9, leaving the revelation in a very subtle way, it would almost seem that he has spoken more than necessary when commenting on what he was going to do after the interview.

I’m going to get on my bike. I’m going to go to the Disney Fox studios and, around 9:15, I’ll be Zeus! It’s for Thor. It’s my last day as Zeus, and I’m going to enjoy it.

The actor also announces that he has finished shooting his scenes for the film.

Here is an excerpt from their statements.

