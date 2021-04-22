Russell Crowe as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

More and more details begin to be confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment of the God of Thunder, or the most powerful Avengers according to himself, has a first-rate cast. Although it was already known that Russell Crowe had signed for a role in the film, now it has escaped the Australian interpreter that it is Zeus, another important god, whom he will give life in the film.

Keep reading: Russell Crowe joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

According to Coming Soon, during a radio interview in Australia, the actor Russel crowe revealed that it will be Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. A small clip of the talk is hanging around the Internet and in it we listen to the interpreter, best remembered by Gladiator, explain that his day consists of going to the studios where the film is being shot and playing that mythological character for Taika’s film Waititi.

These were the exact words that surely have Mavel now thinking about how he will deal with another spoiler lord in his ranks:

I’m going to get on my bike and ride to the Disney and Fox studios. Around 9:15 am I’ll be Zeus. It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of doing Zeus stuff and I think I’m going to enjoy it.

pic.twitter.com/noXGrr7JGd -. (@tlatnews) April 22, 2021

You may be interested: Thor: Love and Thunder | New photos reveal Christian Bale with shaved head

As you are sure, Thor: Love and Thunder will continue the romance between the title character played by Chris Hemsworth and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Also, it will tell how she becomes the female version of the God of Thunder. We already knew that the film will also feature Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, who has a kind of revenge against all kinds of gods.

Continue reading: Thor 2 could have presented an easter egg of the arrival of the X-Men to the MCU

That is why the character of Zeus could give more clues about the project. Since he is also a god linked to the powers of thunder, it will be interesting to see what role he plays in the plot. Likewise, this will be the first time that Marvel will begin to address Greek mythology within its films, for now it had only made the Norse canon, which in Thor is explained as an alien race that at some point travels to Earth.

So far, we have seen some photos from the filming of the movie. But not much else is known about the plot. The revelations that have been given, in addition to this, include the first look at Portman on set, as well as the appearance of some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Melissa McCarthy as a parodic version of Hela, the protagonist’s stepsister.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to premiere in May 2022. Production seems to be progressing smoothly, the spread of the virus in Australia has been very controlled since last year, so if everything goes well, we will most likely continue listening to news from the set. However, we probably won’t see any official material until the end of the year.

You may also be interested: Thor: Love and Thunder will have the Guardians of the Galaxy and will be as big as Endgame