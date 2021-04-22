Russell Crowe as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder – Tomatazos

More and more details begin to be confirmed for Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment of the God of Thunder, or the most powerful Avengers according to himself, has a first-rate cast. Although it was already known that Russell Crowe had signed for a role in the film, now it has escaped the Australian interpreter that it is Zeus, another important god, whom he will give life in the film.

According to Coming Soon, during a radio interview in Australia, the actor Russel crowe revealed that it will be Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. A small clip of the talk is hanging around the Internet and in it we listen to the interpreter, best remembered by Gladiator, explain that his day consists of going to the studios where the film is being shot and playing that mythological character for Taika’s film Waititi.

These were the exact words that surely have Mavel now thinking about how he will deal with another spoiler man among his ranks:

I’m going to get on my bike and ride to the Disney and Fox studios. Around 9:15 am I’ll be Zeus. It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of doing Zeus stuff and I think I’m going to enjoy it.

