Russell Crowe as Zeus in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

During an interview with Australian radio Joy 94.9, actor Russell Crowe (‘Two Good Guys’) revealed that he was preparing to spend his last day of filming as Zeus, father of Heracles and ruler of the Olympian gods in’Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

“I’ll get on my bike and go to Disney Fox Studios. Around 9:15, be Zeus! It’s for Thor. It’s my last day as Zeus and I’m going to enjoy it,” said the actor.

In Marvel canon, Zeus is the Olympian God of thunder and wisdom. Zeus, the youngest son of Cronos, whom he later killed to take the throne, has superhuman qualities such as strength and immortality. Zeus comes from Greek mythology, unlike Thor, who comes from Germanic mythology.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘is directed by Taika Waititi (‘ JoJo Rabbit ‘) and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. For this fourth installment, Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster, who is expected to end up becoming the Goddess of Thunder, after being affected by cancer and taking the mantle and powers of Thor.

With a script written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (‘Someone Great’), the presence of Chris Pratten has also been confirmed in his role as Peter Quill, Vin Diesel again lending his voice to Groot, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the Butcher God , Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy.

With a release initially scheduled for November 2021 and later for February 11, 2022, the film will finally arrive on May 6, 2022.