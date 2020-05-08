A then-young, shy and smiling Crowe took the stage with a black bow around his neck, and wearing the medal of his grandfather, Stan Wemyss, as a Member of the British Empire. It was an achievement for a career that started very young, coming from a family that was dedicated to cinema in their native New Zealand. He was raised in Sydney, Australia, and from a very young age his parents encouraged him to participate in movies and series; in fact, his first appearance on the screen was at just eight years old. Already in the nineties he made the leap to the United States with appearances in The Trial or Quick and Deadly. But it was The Dilemma and Los Angeles in the nude, at the end of the decade, that led to the great leap that came thanks to the Spanish-Roman gladiator.

It is common to see Crowe in different registers and with very varied physicists. For Gladiator he lost 18 kilos and for Red de mentiras (2008) he raised 29 based on cupcakes and cheeseburgers for breakfast. He fattened 30 kilos for Two dangerous types, in 2016, up to 120 kilos; in six months he lost 24 of them. To get into the shoes of Roger Ailes, a Fox executive who died in 2017, in the miniseries The loudest voice, he gained weight, but he also had a prosthesis. The doctors have called his attention for the uncontrolled blood pressure and cholesterol. Losing weight is no longer so easy. “At my age, I have to watch everything I eat. I have to be very disciplined. If you forget that discipline, everything is lost. And it happens very quickly,” he explained a few years ago.

Crowe as Roger Ailes in the 2019 The Loudest Voice miniseries

“Throughout the process, I have realized that I had many things: my works, objects that I collected and things in general. Boxes and boxes of things. Therefore, following the spring spirit of looking for fresh air, here is one selection from that collection “. In that “selection” he even got rid of the Gladiator’s armor for 125 thousand euros, saying goodbye forever to that famous breastplate that gave him glory. “Data-reactid =” 45 “> Personally, his life has also been A rollercoaster ride. In 2012 he announced his separation from Spencer, and now he is dating biologist Terri Irwin, widow of the popularizer and zoologist Steve Irwin, known as “the crocodile hunter.” His extremely expensive divorce from Spencer dragged on for years. the actor was forced to auction off a large part of his personal and professional memories to pay for it. In 2018 and through the Sotheby’s house, he sold 227 lots with objects that belonged to him. “Divorce has its way of making you examine the things that they are important in life (and those that are not), “he explained in a statement. “Throughout the process, I have realized that I had many things: my works, objects that I collected and things in general. Boxes and boxes of things. Therefore, following the spring spirit of looking for fresh air, here is one selection from that collection “. In that “selection” he even got rid of the Gladiator’s armor for 125 thousand euros, saying goodbye forever to that famous breastplate that gave him glory.