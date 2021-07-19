Russell: beyond overselling

Russell futures have not been that oversold since the lows of the coronavirus panic (RSI sub 30). Reflation trading looks dead and the Russell vs NASDAQ ratio is hitting new lows, trading at the lowest levels since early November. Basically it can be concluded that the reflation trading strategy has practically reversed the entire movement on which many narratives are based. One has to wonder if the Russell at range lows and the RSI in full implosion mode could start to reverse. Market Ear Charts: