Russell and the Bottas incident, lesson learned

04/29/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The accident of Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Imola he left several readings. For Mercedes it had a consideration, since the red flag allowed Lewis Hamilton ‘save the furniture’ and the leadership of the World Cup after an exit from the track that left him stuck in the gravel. But it also led to the first major showdown between the two pilots who aspire to behind the wheel of the ‘silver arrows’ in 2022.

Bottas, which ends this year, and Russell, a Mercedes quarry driver and currently at Williams, are at the expense of the future of Hamilton. If the British, seven-time world champion, decides to continue in F1, Brackey’s men will have to decide between Bottas Y Russell, which for now ranks number one on the Daimler parent group chairman Ola Källenius’s list of preferences.

Although the commissioners of Imola interpreted that the incident between the Finn and the English was “a career set”, the attitude of Russell getting out of the car and hitting the helmet of Bottas Between insults, he did not exactly put him in a good place before his bosses.

‘Mea culpa’

Now, Russell, 23, arrives in Portugal, scene of the third event on the calendar, with the lesson learned and he has not hesitated to apologize to Bottas himself and the bosses of Mercedes.

“There are many things I have learned from it. First of all, as a racing driver, one of the rules is that you should never touch a teammate and for me … obviously Valtteri is in another car, but I am a Mercedes driver. and I’m here thanks to Mercedes. Lewis and Valtteri for me are like teammates and I think that’s something that didn’t cross my mind in the heat of the moment, “he assured Russell in an interview with Channel 4.

“Second, as decided by the stewards, it was a career set. It was just unfortunate. But I ended up disappointed in myself with how I reacted afterwards. I felt like it wasn’t me. I went against my instincts to get away from the crash site because I wanted to show my emotions. And to be honest, my emotions were very intense after having had an accident at 320 km / h, “adds the Williams driver.

“Many things crossed my mind … although it will not change the way I act when competing against other rivals. If I see the opportunity, if I see the space, I will go for it. But, without a doubt, I have I’ve learned that I have to handle things differently; I need to see the big picture before making rash and daring assessments, which is what I did that Sunday afternoon. And so I felt it was important to apologize to the people I consider to be I was disappointed with those actions after the race, “he concludes.