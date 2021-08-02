Russell and tears for the first points with Williams

Russell finished the Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday in eighth place to score his first points with Williams since he made his Formula 1 debut for the team in 2019.

Russell and his teammate Nicholas latifi They gained several positions after the accidents at Turn 1, and they clung to the points zone to give Williams his best result since Brazil 2017. In fact, that was also Latifi’s first top-10 in the season. F1.

After skimming the points several times this year, Russell was excited after the race, shedding a few tears as he began his interviews with the media.

The young Brit explained in the Hungaroring paddock that he didn’t expect to be so excited, but that it summed up the journey he and Williams had made since tough 2019.

“Literally a tear escaped me, something I did not expect,” admitted Russell.

“I probably wouldn’t have shed tears if I had won my first race, to be honest. That explains how much it means.”

“It means more than I can put into words, thinking about the path we have traveled in the last three years. You are fighting for something for three years and you finally get it.”

“It was an incredible season on our side of the box. That second stint, it was probably the best stint of my entire career. Keeping Danny on. [Daniel Ricciardo] behind, keep Max [Verstappen] behind, staying in the 20-second gap with the cars in front … it was exceptional. “

“I pulled everything I had, like I do every race, and I finally came home with something.”

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Russell was temporarily second after pitting to ride slicks at the restart, but was asked to return some positions by the FIA ​​as he had passed several cars in the queue at the pit exit.

Russell said he was grateful that the FIA ​​showed “a bit of common sense” in asking him to return positions rather than immediately taking action, as he feared he might receive a drive-through penalty.

“I saw an opportunity. And I thought, ‘Fuck it, we’re going for it because on the balance between risk and reward, the reward outweighed the risk,” Russell said.

“I am very grateful to the FIA ​​for showing a bit of common sense by telling me: ‘Put back those positions.’ They could have come and sanctioned me.”

Also read:

“When I came out of my box, I said: ‘Can I pass these cars? And literally, as I passed them, they said no. I knew very soon.”

“So maybe I shouldn’t have done that. But I wasn’t about to punish myself, because any driver in my position would have done the same.”

Also read: