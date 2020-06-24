Rush sends strong message to LA Park

Over the past few days, LA Park has shared some memories of its rivalry against Rush on its social networks. He has also praised comments from fans who point out how he “humiliated” the white bull on several occasions, in that rivalry that never managed to culminate as the fans wanted.

While everyone was waiting for the Mascara vs Cabellera, the CMLL let the opportunity go and both fighters joined AAA, where they made a truce and formed the Ungovernable Faction, but now, it seems that the spirits could separate it.

NOTHING HAPPENS pic.twitter.com/RheXoVonbh – Official Rush (@rushtoroblanco) June 23, 2020

“Adolfo Tapia Ibarra, this is directed at you, as you are already stopping him from so many hints, this is easy, if you are no longer comfortable, just tell me, if you want to speak, here I am and if not, nothing happens, the We both have a very canon temperament. ”

Although the rivalry was going to be reborn sooner or later, fans were taken by surprise that in the midst of the coronavirus health contingency there was a symptom of separation from the faction that dominated Lucha Libre AAA, and that was targeting the Psycho Circus.

In Lucha Libre anything can happen, and while we wait for both to fix their differences, we can also imagine that returning from the pandemic we finally have that mask against hair that we had so desired.

