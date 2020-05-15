Former WWE Superstar Rusev Will Not Use Nickname “Bulgarian Brute” On The Indies

Former WWE superstar Rusev was live on his new Twitch channel for the first time today. The broadcast included some gaming and chatting with fans.

Rusev also answered some questions from fans on Twitter to promote the new Twitch channel. The comments they made the most were about his dismissal which occurred on April 15 as part of the company-wide cuts caused by COVID-19.

His wife Lana did not appear in today’s short broadcast, but a fan asked if she would appear, and Rusev responded by telling the fan to ask WWE President Vince McMahon.

Ask Vince https://t.co/VoEKt8QSUF – Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

Current and former WWE Superstars often appear together on social media, so it seems like there would be no problem with Lana appearing on one of Rusev’s broadcasts.

A fan wrote to Rusev and said:

“I would like to thank you for all the good memories and fight in WWE where you were one of my favorite fighters. I hope that whatever you do afterwards makes you happy. I hope it won’t be long before you return to the ring again. «

Rusev said it is just beginning. He wrote:

I ain't dead , my man. I'm just starting https://t.co/QR1BlRzdqz — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

Rusev apparently voiced his negative opinion of creative writers when he responded to another fan. The fan said Rusev “just needs a better gymnick” and are “excited to see him off the WWE radar.”

Rusev replied:

You must be a writer https://t.co/1d5uuYfVud — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

Rusev recently changed his social media names to his real name, Miro (for Miroslav), but it appears that he will not use “The Bulgarian Brute” as his nickname in the indies.

That's a WWE name i can't and won't use https://t.co/dl3EfD6MVu — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

He replied to a fan who called him “The Bulgarian Brute.”

Another fan asked Rusev what he hopes to do in the future now that he has been released from WWE.

Rusev wrote:

Stay true to God and live my best life https://t.co/ARpugbJzE0 — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 14, 2020

