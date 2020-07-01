Rusev was one of the many talents released by WWE in April and the former United States champion has been enjoying his time outside the ring.

Rusev appeared during Lana’s most recent YouTube video in which she revealed her new puppy named Pickles. The 3-time champion of the United States. He was busy enjoying a Real Madrid game when his wife entered the living room with the puppy.

Lana confirmed that Rusev is now called Miro, which if you didn’t know, is short for his real name Miroslav Barnyashev.

Rusev had already changed his name on Twitter to Miro after his dismissal in WWE, but there was still no official confirmation on the name he had chosen during his post-WWE career so far.

Rusev Day is now officially Miro Day.

What has Rusev been doing after his dismissal in WWE?

WWE’s schedule can be relentless for body and mind, and from the looks of it, Miro loves the parenthesis of professional wrestling.

Rusev has worked to build his Twitch and YouTube channels, and he is often seen interacting with fans and playing video games during his live broadcasts on Twitch.

Impact Wrestling recently scoffed at the possibility of Rusev debuting at the Slammiversary PPV on July 18. It’s interesting to note that the 90-day non-compete clauses of all Superstars who were fired on April 15 ends before the Slammiversary show.

During one of his recent Twitch streams, Rusev said the following about Impact’s provocation:

As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut. They may have another fighter from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. It could be anyone. Look, I don’t know why they think it’s me. I understand why they think it is me, but I cannot confirm or deny. Maybe they want to pay me a million dollars for a fight. Who knows? Maybe in. H / t: 411Mania

Rusev has stated in the recent past that he has no plans to use the Gross Bulgarian nickname. He goes through the Miro on social media, and it seems that will be his name in the future in his career.

