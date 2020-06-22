Rusev is known to be one of the most destructive forces WWE has trodden, but he has never used all of his abilities. Rusev was among the number of WWE superstars who were laid off earlier this year during the April pandemic, as part of their cost-cutting measures. During his WWE career, Rusev had several excellent fights, but one of his most notable rivalries was against John Cena, where they had multiple heads-up matches for the United States WWE Championship.

Thank you All, Rusev out! – Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 15, 2020

During a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, Rusev spoke about John Cena and his time in WWE.

Rusev praises John Cena during his WWE rivalry

Rusev had nothing but praise for John Cena as he spoke of the 16-time WWE champion. He said he was really happy to have faced John Cena when he was at his best, and in the early parts of his WWE career. Rusev talked about how John Cena helped him, and he was very happy to work with him on his struggles within WWE, which also included many live shows.

Rusev revealed that, according to him. He excelled and did his best during his fights with John Cena during their live events.

“Cena’s mentality, Cena’s psychology is very good because he knows what the business is and he just knows it and understands it … Cena knows a lot, Cena knows more than anyone in the current business and in recent years.” he just knows it. I was so blessed to be with him for so many years. We work in infinity of fights in so many live events and everything. That’s where I think I excelled the most. “

Since he was released, there has been no further information on what follows for Rusev.

The sea monster from southpaw wrestling finally made its main roster debut! – Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 15, 2020

However, the former United States champion revealed that nothing was certain yet, and if Impact Wrestling wanted to pay him a million dollars per fight, he could show up.

