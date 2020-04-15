Rusev is also fired by WWE. The fighter has announced his departure from the company through twitter although there is still no official confirmation.

Rusev is also fired by WWE

The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev has also been fired by WWE on this Wednesday afternoon as it appears from his last tweet published a few minutes ago where he put a concise “thank you all, Rusev is out”

Thank you All, Rusev out! – Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

In recent months we have seen that the fighter had not appeared on television and although from the company it was commented that it was because the fighter suffered a small injury, the truth is that the fighter did not appear in the company because Rusev refused to sign the new contract with the company.

Now these problems have ended suddenly with the dismissal of the Bulgarian fighter and it will remain to be seen what happens to his wife Lana, since both threatened to leave the company jointly, although there is a rumor that Lana did extend her contract with the company.

When those rumors of Rusev’s departure began to emerge we could also see AEW’s interest in the fighter, above all because of a statement by Jim Ross. Now that the fighter is a free agent we can see if this interest was real and Rusev has a firm offer from Tony Khan’s company.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!