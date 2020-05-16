Updated on 05/16/2020 at 03:06

If you are one of the beneficiaries of the Rural bond of 760 solesbut in the zone Where is he Internet access It is not possible, because here we tell you how you can collect that subsidy that the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion has already delivered almost a million families living in the countryside so that they can cope with the financial crisis which has caused the coronavirus at Peru and the world.

For this measure to be possible the Midis, lead by Ariela Luna was put in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation (Minagri) in order to put together a census that is sent to families living in poverty and extreme poverty in rural Peru. Here we tell you how you can do to make the withdrawal effective, despite the fact that do not have internet access:

How to collect the rural voucher if I do not have access to the internet network?

The MidisBefore giving the rural voucher to families in the remote areas of the country, I knew that many of these people did not have Internet access and that due to the fact that several of the forms of payment are electronically, a way was thought of being able to bring the beneficiaries closer to this service through the Tambos of the Country Program.

These establishments are located in various districts of the departments of our country and have a signal satellite internet. To this place residents who do not have electricity or an internet network can go normally.

Caja Rural Los Andes was the first entity to deliver the 760 rural bond

On May 14, the Caja Rural Los Andes became the first to start paying the Rural Bond of S / 760 set by the Peruvian Government to mitigate the impact of pandemic. A client from the office of Caja Los Andes in Chanchamayo (Junín) It was the first beneficiary of the bond that seeks to reach around one million rural families. In a single day, the Box deposited the state subsidy between more than 6,000 Peruvian families and, for the next few days, it will continue doing the same work.

