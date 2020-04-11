Rupert Grint, Ron Weasley, to become a father alongside Georgia Groome | AP

Rupert Grint He has cast his best spell on Georgia Groome, his girlfriend, and now they are both expecting their first child.

Great news is the revelation that Harry Poter’s best friend will become a father, as E! News.

Whoever gave life to Ron Weasley apparently wants to have this moment in something very intimate, so the portal ensures that the couple asks for a lot of privacy.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and would ask for privacy right now, E! Said.

“HA, ANOTHER WEASLEY”

Grint and Groome have nine years of relationship and finally began to start a family.

On social networks you can see some images of the famous actor’s girlfriend in what is the first weeks of pregnancy.

Rupert Grint had already informed the media a couple of years ago that he wanted to start a family and have at least two children.

I would like to settle down and have children soon, he shared “The Guardian” in 2018.

