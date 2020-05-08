.

Actor Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have just become parents for the first time, the news was confirmed by his representative exclusively to the American magazine People. Ruper Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby. We ask that you respect your privacy at this very special moment, ”the representative of the Harry Potter star told the publication.

The happy news of the birth of Grint and Groome’s first child comes just a month after People confirmed that the couple would become parents. Young people have had a consolidated courtship since 2011 and until today, they have not formalized the relationship with a commitment or marriage.

Grint, who stars in the Apple TV + series “Servant,” was very open a few years ago about the idea of ​​becoming a father: “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t seem like it’s there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens. I would like to settle down and have children soon, ”the star told The Guardian in 2018.

At the time, the actor joked about the possibility of naming a future son as his Harry Potter character: “It’s a pretty good name, but probably not. Grint is a surname difficult enough to match with a one-syllable name. ”

Rupert Grint recently expressed his support for a midwife in England during a conversation he held in a virtual meeting amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a public health crisis that has affected thousands of people worldwide.

The famed actor appeared alongside actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, this during the special “One World: Together at Home” to express her thanks to Sam Halliwell, a midwife at 33-year-old working as an essential health specialist during the COVID-19 pandemic at Women’s Hospital in Birmingham, England.

Listening to your story is crazy. The sacrifices you make are truly inspiring. It is very Gryffindor behavior. Thank you very much, ”Grint said at the time to Halliwell for his admirable work in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis (via Metro).

