The artist has contemplated the possibility of baptizing his first-born as the mythical character who made him famous

Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are waiting for their first child together, according to Just Jared.

The star of Harry Potter and the participant of Double date They confirmed the news after it was speculated that Groom was pregnant after photos they took of him in London.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groom are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and they will ask for privacy at this time, ”revealed a representative of the couple.

According to reports, celebrities have been dating since 2011, and sparked rumors of their possible wedding last year when seen wearing matching rings, though a Grint spokesperson denied that information.

In a 2018 interview for The Guardian the famous said that he did have a desire to start a family soon.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t seem like it’s there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I will go with the flow, I will continue playing interesting characters and I will see what happens, “he said.

“I would like to establish myself and have children soon. If I had a son, would Ron call him? It is a good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult last name to pair with a single-syllable name. ”

