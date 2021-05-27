‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ News, Cast, Date, Judges

As much as I love Mama Ru, I don’t always agree with her calls on who has to sashay away. That is exactly why RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is one of my all-time favorite spinoff shows. It’s a chance for fan faves and RuPaul’s other legendary children to redeem themselves, step up on the main stage for the second (or even third) time, and get another chance to claim the crown. It’s a lot more exciting, because after being on the show the first time, these queens know what to expect and come ready to serve gag-worthy looks and performances.

If it’s anything like previous seasons, All Stars 6 is going to be epic. There’s definitely going to be high fashion, stunning makeup, performances that’ll bring the house down boots, and of course, there’s bound to be some sort of drama. Here’s everything we know so far, including the cast:

Who’s in the All Stars 6 cast?

Fans, meet the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6!

A’keria Chanel Davenport

Eureka O’Hara

Ginger minj

Jan

Jiggly Hot

Pandora Boxx

Ra’Jah O’Hara

Scarlet envy

Serena chacha

Silky ganache

Sonique

Trinity K Bonet

Yara Sofia

When does Drag Race All Stars premiere?

You can catch the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 on June 24, 2021!

Who’s on the judge’s panel?

Well obviously it’s her show, so the legendary mother herself RuPaul Charles is most definitely going to be there. It’s safe to say that her right-hand woman Michelle Visage will also be present, as always. Comedian Ross Matthews and Queer Eye’s Carson Kressley are also bound to be regulars on the show. And, of course, there will be extra-special guest judges to critique the queens and help Ru make her decisions.

What’s up for grabs?

Aside from the crown and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, the winning queen will also get $ 100,000 and a year’s supply of makeup. Mama Ru’s also been throwing in a lot of extra cash tips lately for the overall best performer every week, or for those that emerge victorious from lip syncs. It also depends on what kind of twist she decides to pull, and we know Ru loves to stir the pot.

How can I watch All Stars 6?

You can catch it on Paramount Plus this time around! Don’t have Paramount Plus yet? Here’s how to sign up for $ 5.99 / month:

Want more Drag Race content? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of that coverage here.

