April Del Rio

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a12

Running without an audience would be the last option for Mexican motorsports, at least in the Super Cup categories led by Nascar; the aspiration is to carry out the ten dates of the championship, of which only the first has been played, on February 29 in Mérida.

Michel Jourdain, director of the series that brings together championships of Nascar, Trucks, Tractor trucks, Mercedes Cup and Formula 1800, pointed out that waiting for a return to the new normality announced by the authorities, everything will depend on how the traffic lights are lit in the municipalities where are the racetracks.

Although the intention is that all the dates are run, we have to see what happens with the new normality and that’s when we will let the racetracks know the dates that we have considered for them, we are aware that everyone wants to know if we are going or not, but It depends on a factor outside of us, said Jourdain, who maintains communication with teams, sponsors and authorities.

Hundreds and perhaps thousands, between pilots and workers of the serial equipment, have been unemployed since the Ministry of Health established the National Day of Sana Distance, waiting for some municipalities to be gradually released from June to start activating and to reschedule the new dates.

One of the scenarios that the Supercopa series contemplates is that dates are exchanged between the racetracks that could be released to carry out races, at least with few fans, since the public is a determining factor for the sponsors in their conditions of support for the teams. The main benefit in that exchange is advertising.

Unlike other professional sports that feed on advertising, such as soccer, which has television rights and advertisements on the field, the Mexican car serial is broadcast deferred through a pay chain, and its main followers are business activities on the road courses.

For now, the Nascar Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez from Monterrey is preparing to run Sunday in Darlington, United States.

.