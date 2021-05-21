Running Linux apps has become the ace up the sleeve of Windows and Chrome OS

You do NOT need to install a Linux distribution on your computer. Nor that you use virtualization. Both Windows 10 and Chrome OS have been working on the way that these platforms coexist with Linux applications natively, and this will be the year that we will see that support taken to the last extreme.

The application support with its GUI will come to Windows 10 very soon, but it is that in Chrome OS they have also announced that in its version 91 Linux application support will cease to be beta to become a stable option. The idea in both cases is clear: win over developers to use these platforms, although in the end any user can benefit from this integration.

The best of both worlds?

When Microsoft announced the arrival of the Bash console to Windows 10, many of us were really surprised. The move was radically different from what one would have expected from a company like Redmond a few years earlier. To be a clear rival, Linux had become one of the fundamental pillars to attract developers.

This support based on the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) has grown to become a fundamental part of Windows 10. With WSL2 we have important improvements in performance, but also the most anticipated feature will soon arrive: be able to run Linux applications with its graphical interface, and not just in console mode.

That will make it unnecessary in many cases to install Linux on a different system partition and set up a dual boot. Nor is it necessary to create Linux virtual machines in many other cases, and for the majority of users, Microsoft’s proposal will give access to the best of both worlds.

The same seems to be pursuing Google, which has also been working on integrating Linux applications into its Chrome OS platform for some time. During the celebration of Google I / O 2021 a session was held in which it was precisely anticipated that Chrome OS 91 -which will arrive in a few weeks- will offer stable Linux application support.

That support, which to date was beta, is now fully validated by Google. Although the operating system is actually Linux-based, it wasn’t until 2018 that the company began offering support for a Linux terminal. That capacity was improving and in this imminent version of Chrome OS additional improvements will be offered such as additional support for USB devices or a new console application.

An especially interesting situation in Chrome OS

The truth is that this support is – they make it clear in both companies – above all aimed at developers, who, for example, can work on their developments for Linux, Windows or Chrome OS without the operating system being an obstacle.

In the end, the idea is to promote this work of the developers, who now will be able to use visual development environments completely and therefore these workflows will be improved.

Obviously these improvements affect all users, and lovers of Linux and FLOSS (Free, Libre and Open Source Software) have here a great way to access the best of both worlds.

The funny thing here is that in the field of Linux applications the integration of these systems is often redundant, mainly because many of the most popular Open Source applications have perfectly functional versions for Windows. We have examples with LibreOffice, Firefox or GIMP, which we can download in their native versions for Windows or Linux indistinctly.

The thing is somewhat more striking in Chrome OS, where Google’s philosophy has always been focused on running everything from the browser. The “offline” experience has always been in the background although it was possible to run various web applications offline. However, this Linux application support is more striking here because it effectively allows us to access a software catalog that is often not available natively on the Google platform.

Now it remains to be seen if that integration ends up being taken advantage of by users, but of course this is all good news: Having more options to get things done is always a great idea.