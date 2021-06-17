RuneScape is now available on Android

The mobile version of RuneScape has been requested because its developer already announced it back in 2018.

A few months ago we anticipated that one of the most popular MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing video games), RuneScape would arrive on Android this summer and, even, its developer, Jagex, announced that the game would hit mobile platforms on June 17.

Well then, Jagex has kept his word and RuneScape is now available on the Google Play Store.

We can now play RuneScape on our Android terminal

As we can read in Android Police, today has been the day chosen by Jagex to launch its game RuneScape on Android. The original PC game was first released in 2001 and the current version, RuneScape 3, arrived in 2013 and to this day, there are two versions: the classic one called “Old School” and the modern one..

Precisely the classic version reached mobile platforms around 2018 and the modern version of this popular 20-year-old RPG game, which was already announced three years ago, has been made to pray until today.

RuneScape is an open world sandbox MMORPG game and therefore full of missions and bosses to defeat. It is set in the medieval fantasy world of Gielinor, which is divided into different kingdoms that we can explore.

RuneScape is a completely free game with in-app purchases of up to 109.99 euros, although there is an optional subscription that will cost you 10.99 euros per month and will allow you to advance faster in the game.

If you want to try the mobile version of this well-known role-playing game, we leave you its direct download link in the Play Store under these lines. We warn you that many users have been notifying connection and optimization problems throughout the day, which is why its score has dropped to 2.7, although the developer has just published a tweet in which he informs that he is going to launch an update to fix all these shortcomings.

