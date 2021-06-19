RuneScape expands access on iOS and Android and cross-play

The last few years are showing us the strong pull of nostalgia within the world of video games, with numerous remakes and remasters. And is that classic games like RuneScape they continue to live an unexpected life, not only “resisting disappearing”, but even increasing their player population every day.

And is that although the publisher Jagex announced earlier this year that this title would come out of early access on mobile devices sometime this summer, the wait has been much shorter than we expected, with access now available for any iOS and Android user.

A version that, as we saw in the first betas and the new trailer, is presented with a more accessible user interface for mobile devices with renewed menus, icons, text and textures, maintaining the same playability of the PC title.

And it is that even greater has been the surprise that these versions for mobile phones will arrive together with a already enabled play function and cross progression with computer title, which will allow us to enjoy the experience of this MMORPG from any place and device.

Please note this is not Old School RuneScape, a version based on a 2007 build, but the full title which has been constantly updating for the past 20 years.

As we said, currently We can now download RuneScape for free from both the App Store and the Google Play Store, although unfortunately at the moment there is no version of it translated into Spanish. Also, although the game focuses on a Free-2-Play access model, it is worth mentioning that it has a strong paid subscription factor, allowing these players additional access to more missions, skills and other extras.