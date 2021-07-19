Run over in Marbella: Ten injured when a car hit the terrace of a bar

Ten people have been injured, one seriously, after a car hit the terrace of two bars in the urban center of the Malaga town of Marbella, as reported by the Councilor for Citizen Security, Jos Eduardo Daz.

The mayor has indicated that the driver, a man of about 30 years old and of Spanish nationality, who at the time of the collision was accompanied in the vehicle of more people, has been arrested, pointing out that “the appropriate tests are being carried out“to try to clarify the circumstances of the accident. According to El Espaol, the driver has given negative on alcohol and drugs but you could suffer from mental disorders. He was accompanied by his parents. According to one witness, resisted arrest.

Both bars were in a pedestrian zone. According to the newspaper Sur, referring to witnesses, the driver began a maneuver to avoid entering the pedestrian zone, but finally entered it, running over the terraces.

As explained, the vehicle entered on the left side of the street. Miguel Cano pedestrian street, in the urban center of Marbella, overwhelming pedestrians and customers who were on the terrace of the establishment until it has finished recessed at the end of the road.

Since 112 they have indicated that around 3:25 p.m. they have received the first of a dozen calls in which they reported what happened. So, notice has been given to the Local, National Police and health services, which have displaced several emergency units to the area.