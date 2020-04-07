         Rumors suggest the appearance of new Apple headphones at WWDC and future AirPods X

As we have learned, Apple would be working on future Beats headphones with its own brand that would be presented at the next WWDC. In addition, traces of new AirPods X also appear that we would see between September and October.

From “Beats” to “Apple” and new AirPods X

Jon Prosser, known in the Apple world for his sources and who has already made accurate predictions in the past, has published in a tweet new details about these new headphones. The information confirms rumors that we have already heard repeatedly in recent months.

You ready for this? 👀 Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$ 350

Aimed for WWDC AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports / running

(think Beats X)

~ $ 200

Aimed for Sept / Oct ☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite” End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

After the purchase of Beats in 2014, Apple was expected to absorb the company and assimilate its technology. instead of keeping it as a secondary brand to yours. Today, the Beats brand seems to be operating somewhat independently of Apple, and yet we can begin to see a turn of events.

Future Apple-branded headband headphones have long been featured in rumors and leaks. These new headphones, codenamed B515, would be an improvement on the current Beats with, presumably, a significant improvement in sound quality. The price line would be around $ 350 approximately and would enjoy features such as “Hey Siri”, a more refined design than the current Beats or improvements in noise cancellation. According to sources, we could see these headphones appear at WWDCHowever, availability remains a mystery.

As for the next generation of AirPods, which allegedly will receive the name of AirPods X and will be around $ 200 in price, the news is less clear. There has been talk of chips for sports monitoring, something that, considering that it is a product that fits well in a sports session, makes sense. It seems that these new headphones would be presented in the Keynote of the new iPhone 12, which, if everything continues, will take place between September and October this year.

With the arrival of some “Apple brand Beats” we may wonder to what extent we will see the discontinuation of models current headphones. In the end, and as we have already mentioned in the heading of the article, when Apple bought Beats many of us expected a faster integration of its products and technology.

Will we see a whole family of Apple brand headphones? Anything from AirPods to AirPods Pro to “Beats”? It makes sense, for now, and if we don’t see any more leaks, our next point of reference will be WWDC, one that, despite being held online, promises to be very entertaining.

Share



Rumors suggest the appearance of new Apple headphones at WWDC and future AirPods X