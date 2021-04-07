Rumors of an R-rated Deadpool animated series ring out

A few years ago there was a threat to make an animated series of Deadpool for FX, which ended up falling on deaf ears, supposedly due to cancellation marked by Marvel, but in 2019 it sounded that another Deadpool animated series was being worked on. We have not heard anything new about that rumored project (and since then the Fox-Disney purchase has been formalized), but now there is a new rumor that revives the idea of ​​an animated project dedicated to Deadpool.

The information, to be treated as rumor, indicates that there are conversations in progress to carry out an R-rated Deadpool animated series for Hulu and in which the actor would also be involved Ryan reynolds to give it a voice in the original version. Reynolds was in charge of giving life to Deadpool in the two films that already existed, and will return for the already announced “Deadpool 3”, which will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be noted that we must treat rumor with caution. It comes from the BuBBleBlabber website, which seems to have a certain background in this of the more adult rated series, but we do not know its reliability in Marvel matters. In the same way, it should be noted that the story comes as part of something bigger.

Actually this news proceeds as a rumor associated with an official news, and it is the fact that Disney Television Studios is going to bet on animation for adults with the launch of a new division dedicated to the genre and has hired the veteran Marci Proietto, from 20th Century Television, to direct it. This new unit called 20th Television Animation will develop and produce animation series and will house the library they already own, with titles like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” In this way, series such as “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” will no longer be produced by 20th Television and all animation programming will come out of the new unit directed by Proietto.

This certainly reminds us of the canceled FX series that was already announced at the time as an “animated action-comedy for adults.” Let’s just hope that this new project, if the rumor is real, does not have the same fate.

Via information | Deadline | BuBBleBlabber