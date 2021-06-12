Rumors: Kemba, the solution to the problems of Lakers and Celtics

A few days ago the information was revealed that Boston Celtics had come to an agreement with Kemba walker to seek out the 31-year-old point guard in the next NBA transfer market. The player has failed to fit into the Massachusetts franchise scheme in his two years with the team, and has performed well below expectations.

This news has flown among the different managements of the NBA franchises, including that of Los angeles lakers. As Jason Reed of Fanside’s Lake Show Life points out from NBA Rumors, the purple and gold team could go for Walker as soon as the offseason trade window opens.

REPORT: Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics both want a “breakup,” via @Farbod_E pic.twitter.com/gmE6lIhf3n – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2021

Reed’s article also includes a possible scenario if the exchange between Lakers and Celtics for Kemba Walker was agreed. Each team would transfer the following:

Los Angeles Lakers sent: Dennis Schröder, Kyle Kuzma and a 2nd round Draft. Boston Celtics sent: Kemba Walker.

For this move to take place, the Lakers would first have to renew Schröder (via Sign & Trade). However, on paper, it seems like a move in which both teams are winning in their own way.

What would this transfer contribute?

The Los Angeles Lakers, on the one hand, would get that third star they want to sign to be at the level of the best teams in the league (Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers …). Boston Celtics, on the other hand, get a base with similar characteristics to Walker (saving the distance) and a Kuzma that would reinforce their 2nd unit, currently one of their main problems.